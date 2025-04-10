Survivors of crime, families of victims walk in solidarity in Henrico: 'You're not alone'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A packed parking lot at the Henrico County Government complex was anything but ordinary on Wednesday evening, as survivors and victims of crime gathered to walk in solidarity, honoring the memories of those lost.

“I’m walking for my son, Taji, who was killed Christmas of 2022,” one participant shared. “Having other people to bond with during these tough times makes you realize that you’re not alone.”

The gathering, organized by Henrico's Victim Witness Services, aimed to connect survivors and create a supportive network.

Victim advocates from Henrico County work tirelessly to support survivors even after court cases conclude. The office hosts two major events each year to provide resources and foster connections among survivors.

Michelle Oliver-Gamble shared her experience of surviving domestic violence.

“I thought I was going to die. I had to get staples in my head, stitches on my face, and surgery on my hand. My therapy is ongoing,” she recalled. “I have healed very well, but mentally and emotionally, I will never be the same.”

Her sentiments were echoed by many in attendance, who resonated with the struggle to come to terms with the crimes committed against them.

“This was my real life. It really happened to me. I know I can’t live my life like a victim,” one survivor declared. “I have to hold my head up high because I know I don’t deserve what happened to me.”

As they participated in the walk, survivors and their families took it one step at a time, determined to cope with their experiences and learn to live beyond the incidents that reshaped their lives.

“There’s a sense of unity and community among people who want to make things better so these types of incidents don’t happen,” another participant remarked. “Anytime people come together for a common cause, it's a good thing.”

If you or a loved one needs support following a crime, you can contact Henrico Victim Witness Services at 804-501-1680.

