8 people charged after police search multiple Metro Richmond vape shops

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Eight people have been charged in connection to the execution of 10 search warrants on vape shops across the Metro Richmond area, according to the Henrico County Police Division.

Police said the warrants were served on Friday at multiple vape shops suspected of selling marijuana and "other illegal substances."

Searches were conducted at the following locations:



The Simpson Smoke Shop – 7037 Staples Mill Road in Henrico

ZAZA Puff Palace – 3078 Hull Street Road in Richmond

ZAZA Wonderland – 3927 Hull Street Road in Richmond

ZAZA R US – 1838 E. Nine Mile Road in Henrico

Gas City – 1806 Fairmount Ave. in Richmond

Four residences in Henrico and Chesterfield counties

One storage unit on Springfield Rd in Henrico County

Police said the searches found more than 60 pounds of marijuana flower, more than 12 pounds of THC edibles, $100,000 in cash, firearms and vehicles.

“This crime trend is not unique to Henrico County, but rather a nationwide issue,” said Henrico County Chief of Police, Eric D. English. “Our sworn personnel across many units are heavily involved in finding ways to not only prevent these crimes from happening but enforcing the law and charging those responsible.”

Police named the eight people charged in connection to the search:



Omar atef Falah Aljeradat, 31, of Henrico County

Adham A. Jaraddat, 24, of Henrico County

Ahlam Abedelnoor Jaraddat, 42, of Henrico County

Shams Khaled Mohamed, 24, of Henrico County

Ahmad Mahmoud Ail Barqawi, 22, of Henrico County

Nashwan Mosleh Mozeb, 34, of Henrico County

Aaliyah Shamari-Lynette Gordon, 23, of Henrico County

SeanJanae Marie Crosswhite, 23, of North Chesterfield

"Charges include transporting more than five pounds of marijuana into the Commonwealth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance," police said.

According to police, one suspect remains at large and more charges are pending.

Henrico police remind residents that while recreational use of marijuana is legal in Virginia, the sale for recreational use is still illegal.

"Illicit products are becoming ever more prevalent in the Commonwealth at these vape shops. The Division’s Drug Enforcement Unit investigates complaints of this nature while working in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Authority," police said.

Anyone with information about a business selling illegal products can email police@henrico.gov, or submit tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

