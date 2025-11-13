Henrico to consider selling county water to Powhatan, Cumberland counties

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County is reigniting talks with both Powhatan and Cumberland counties on a 2011 proposal that would allow Henrico to sell other localities water from the county's Virgil R. Hazelett Reservoir at Cobbs Creek in Cumberland.

On Oct. 14, the Henrico Board of Supervisors authorized County Manager John Vithoulkas to revisit an agreement with Cumberland County that would allow Henrico to sell as much as to seven million gallons of water a day. The agreement initially was drafted in 2011 but never was implemented. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

