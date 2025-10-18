Henrico Police say teens used electric unicycle to steal motorcycle: 'Never seen something like that before'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two teenage boys could face grand theft auto and conspiracy charges after police say they used an electric unicycle to steal a motorcycle from a West End parking lot in broad daylight.

The unusual theft occurred in the 9600 block of West Broad Street, where surveillance video captured the teens spending about 12 minutes figuring out how to steal the motorcycle on what police believe was a day off from school.

"From what we're told by the victim is that the motorcycle had some mechanical issues, and so that's why the motorcycle was left there in that parking spot, with the intention of going back to get it," said Henrico Public Safety spokesperson Karina Bolster. "Unfortunately, what happened, two individuals seen in that video managed to get that motorcycle moving through the use of an electric unicycle pushing the motorcycle from behind."

The method of the crime left residents stunned.

"That's crazy, on a unicycle? It's pretty crazy. I've never seen something like that before," one person said. "I'm shocked honestly that someone would do that, and the way they did it, too. Yeah, people steal stuff, but on a unicycle is crazy."

Police released the surveillance video on social media, and within an hour, community members helped identify both teens. The post received dozens of comments and shares.

"Our detectives work with the Office of Public Affairs on certain cases, especially if it's a situation like this one where community members could provide some really concrete tips to help them solve the case, and that's exactly what happened here," Bolster said.

Police have filed petitions for grand theft auto and conspiracy charges against the teens. Their investigation continues.

If you experience mechanical failure with a vehicle, authorities encourage you to return and retrieve it within a reasonable amount of time.

