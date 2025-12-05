Henrico County extends tax deadline, postpones trash collection due to winter weather closures

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County has extended the tax payment deadline after closing government offices and courts Friday due to winter weather.

The deadline for installment payments of real estate and personal property taxes for the second half of 2025 has been moved from Friday, Dec. 5, to Monday, Dec. 8.

The county also canceled Friday trash pickup and closed the Springfield Road and Charles City Road landfills.

Trash pickup will resume Saturday, weather permitting, the county advised.



