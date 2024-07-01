Watch Now
Teen suspect arrested, faces charges in murder of Henrico man

Posted at 3:47 PM, Jul 01, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Henrico man, police announced Monday.

The suspect now faces robbery and two counts of underage possession of a firearm charges in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Lamontae Scott.

Scott was murdered on the 4600 block of Grand Ledge Court just before 7:30 on the evening of June 16.

This is a developing story. If you knew the victim, please send photos or memories to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

