Teen suspect arrested, faces charges in murder of Henrico man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Henrico man, police announced Monday.

The suspect now faces robbery and two counts of underage possession of a firearm charges in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Lamontae Scott.

Scott was murdered on the 4600 block of Grand Ledge Court just before 7:30 on the evening of June 16.

