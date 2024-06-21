Henrico parents devastated after son's murder: 'My Father's Day will never be the same'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- 23-year-old Lamontae Scott worked two jobs. One at UPS, the other at Coca-Cola. His family says he was always trying to stash money away to buy a house for his sister and himself.

Anyone who knew Scott would tell you that his work ethic and love for his family was a top priority.

Tragically, on the night of Father’s Day, Scott was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Grandledge Court in eastern Henrico.

"My Father's Day's will never be the same after this,” said Don Taylor, Scott's father.

Life has now forever changed for Taylor and his wife Tomeka.

WTVR Tomeka and Don Taylor

"It's gonna be tough. It's gonna be tough every year.”

Their son, the baby of the family, was killed.

"I walked and I saw the fence line and I'm like okay they didn't go over the fence so they had to run towards the woods and around the pool area," Taylor said. "So someone had to have seen them."

It's a complex that only allows one way in and out by car.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6’s Jon Burkett that detectives believe the teenage suspects have ties to the community and feel that someone living close to the crime scene has information.

WTVR Lamontae Scott

"When it first happened, yes anger and rage. I used to be in the streets. But when my daughter was born I let it go, but I still have it in me,” Taylor said. “I have to look at the fact though that my family is already hurting and if I do something and something happens to me - I'm making it worse on them. I rather the police do their job. Catch them and go to court.

Maybe by then I can build myself up to tell them exactly what they've done."

WTVR

Scott will be laid to rest at a private ceremony on Tuesday, June 24.

If you know anything about Lamontae's murder, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers or use their P3 app.

