Students continue anti-ICE walkouts in Henrico; what are administrators doing about it?

Tucker High School student walk out
Erick Yadiel via Henrico Citizen
J.R. Tucker High School students walked out Jan. 23, 2026 in protest of federal ICE actions.
Tucker High School student walk out
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — At J.R. Tucker High, more than 700 students staged a walkout against the recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Jan. 23. Other Henrico high schools followed suit, with a Feb. 13 protest at Glen Allen High bringing out nearly 1,000 students. Click here to read what administrators are doing about it on the Henrico Citizen.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

