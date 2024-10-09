Watch Now
Crime Insider: Man suffering life-threatening injuries after Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the 370 block of North Laburnum Avenue, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police have confirmed the shooting took place shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, but they do not have any official word on the victim's status.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn more information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

