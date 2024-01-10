Watch Now
Crime Insider: Two men killed in fatal Henrico County shooting

WTVR
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 21:08:18-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS that two men are dead after suffering gunshot wounds in a Henrico County shooting.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Henrico police arrived at the 200 block of Engleside Drive for a report of a shooting.

The two victims were found with gunshot wounds and were later taken to a nearby hospital.

If you have any information on this shooting, Henrico police ask you to call (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or utilize the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information provided to Crimestoppers or the P3Tips application can be done so anonymously.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

