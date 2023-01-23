Henrico superintendent has 'urgent plea' about school safety: 'We must work together'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The superintendent of Henrico County Public Schools said the district would begin testing metal detectors at multiple school next month while making an "urgent plea" about the "critical issue of school safety."

In a lengthy email Sunday evening to parents, staffers and community partners, Dr. Amy Cashwell said she was angry and saddened about the discovery of a student with a loaded gun at Holman Middle School last week.

Officers credited an anonymous tip for leading them to that boy Friday morning. When the school resource officer and administrators confronted the student about the gun, "a struggle ensued," Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka said.

That prompted the school resource officer to hit a mayday button for backup.

"We have the ability to call for additional assistance by hitting that [button] on our radios," Pecka explained. "It's a safety feature for officers and it was activated."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the loaded handgun was found in the seventh-grade student's belongings.

"In most cases where weapons were found at school, they were recovered because someone spoke up or used the division’s Anonymous Alert system to do the right thing," Cashwell said.

However, Holman was the latest in a string of gun-related incidents happening in and outside of schools in the district. Three times in November, a student brought a weapon to Highland Springs High School. Two of those incidents, while separate, happened on the same day.

As a result, Cashwell said that the school system would begin field testing metal detectors at multiple schools by mid-February.

"Trained staff will lead students, employees and visitors through free-standing detectors and/or screen them with hand-held metal detecting wands," Cashwell said. "We will also test new weapon detection technology currently being used at some professional sports stadiums and other venues."

Cashwell noted that the detectors would change arrival procedures, but she said administrators are "working to minimize delays to the greatest extent possible."

Principals at the schools that will test the devices will soon share details with staff, students and families, she said.

"The metal detectors supplement the increased K-9 sweeps, security cameras, access control systems, buzz-in vestibule entryways, threat assessment and crisis response teams, school resources officers (SROs), HCPS safety officers, Anonymous Alert systems and other security layers HCPS has in place," Cashwell said. "We continue to educate students about safety and practice drills for all types of emergencies, including an act of violence at school."

Mike Groll/AP Students at William Hackett Middle School pass through metal detectors on the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Albany, N.Y.

County leaders previously said the school's emergency management team would be leading the efforts for the metal detectors and wands.

Additionally, Cashwell said the "surge in youth crime and violence is not just a school issue but a community issue."

Cashwell urged everyone, families, neighbors and community members, to be a "critical part of the solution" by working together.

"You may ask yourself, 'What can I do?' Have conversations with your children about their concerns and how to share suspicious activity through the Anonymous Alert system," Cashwell wrote. "Know what they post on social media and what they carry to school in their backpacks and pockets. Reinforce that there are very real and serious consequences for bringing weapons on campus, whether they intend to use them or not. Finally, please ensure any weapons in your home are safely stored."

Cashwell concluded the email with a plea to "help us help our students."

"Be present, engaged, and involved in our students’ lives, and leverage your personal and professional resources to reduce youth violence and trauma in our community," she wrote. "We cannot do this work alone, and it is too important to ignore. The very lives of our students and school employees depend on it."

Superintendent's full School Safety Message email — sent Jan. 22, 2023 around 6 p.m.