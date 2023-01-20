Student detained after bringing weapon to West End middle school, Henrico officials confirm

Watch Now
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Holman Middle School student was detained Friday after they brought a weapon to the West End middle school, a Henrico Schools spokesperson confirmed.

"Additional police are at our school this morning after reports that a student had a weapon on campus," Holman Middle School principal Susan Proffitt wrote in a message to parents. "All students and staff are safe. Administrators and police worked together to move the student to a safe location and recover the weapon."

Details about the type of weapon have not yet been released.

The school said the instructional day was continuing and parents DO NOT need to pick their children up from school.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

