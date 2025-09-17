Henrico County Public Schools considers redistricting to address overcrowding and transportation issues

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools is developing redistricting plans that could determine where students attend school as the division works to address overcrowding at certain schools.

The redistricting effort aims to reduce transportation challenges, plan for future growth in the county, balance enrollment across the division and align feeder patterns from elementary to middle and high school.

The school division has posted a list of potential scenarios for how each school and its division may be affected.

"If it's gonna benefit the students and limit overcrowding, then I'm all for it," said Brianna Lawson, a parent of a student who attends Quioccasin Middle School.

Lawson believes redistricting might be best to address her son's needs.

"He talks about how crowded it is and for him I know that can overstimulate him. It's too much because he's transitioning from elementary school to middle school. If it benefits the students especially the special-needs students, then I'm all for it," Lawson said.

However, other parents and guardians are wearier of the change, like Gigi Hopkins.

"As long as our grandson and son get to stay here, we're fine with it," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said her grandson just transitioned to the sixth grade and if redistricting happens, it could mean her son goes to a different middle school by fall 2026.

"He would be used to the school and then he would have to get used to a new location, new friends and to me. It's a new change and I would like for him to be able to stay here," Hopkins said.

According to the school division, students in the fifth, eighth, 11th and 12th grades typically have had the option to remain at their current school once redistricting takes effect.

The county said depending on what scenario they choose, the school division leadership will carefully review its resources and staffing to ensure students are supported.

A final decision to determine what redistricting scenario is decided for each school will be made in December.

Until then, the school board will conduct a series of town hall meetings, the first of which will be held Thursday at J.R. Tucker High School on Parham Road from 7 to 9 p.m.

These meetings will be used to help inform the board's decision.

For those who can't attend, a community survey can be found on the Henrico Public Schools website.

