Henrico Schools going mask optional after Gov. Youngkin signs bill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Schools will make masks in school optional starting on Thursday.

The change in mask policy came after Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill on Wednesday to make masks in Virginia schools optional no later than March 1.

In compliance with the new state law, HCPS will adjust student mask practices beginning Thursday, February 17. We strongly recommend universal mask use indoors by students during times of high community transmission; however, we understand that some parents/guardians will opt their children out. As a reminder, federal law requires the continued use of face coverings on school buses, and employees must continue to wear masks at school as required by the Department of Labor and Industry. Further, HCPS requires adult visitors and guests to wear face masks indoors.



Our goal is to maintain safe and respectful classrooms where all students are engaged in their learning without discord over family mask choices.



To support this, we ask you to take a few minutes to speak with your children about the fact that some students in their class may be wearing a mask while others are not. Let them know that school counselors and administrators are available to help students who may experience anxiety or stress due to the change.

