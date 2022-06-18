Henrico mom: Students returning laptops before school year end 'added layer of stress'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some parents are taking issue with Henrico County Public Schools' policy of collecting laptops from students before the school year ends.

Yahaira Sheikh-Yassin, whose daughter attends a high school in the county, believes the procedure is unfair.

In fact, she said her daughter had to write a paper on her phone during her English class because she no longer had her school-issued laptop.

“It added a layer of stress the kids just didn’t need to have with how crazy things have been this year,” Sheikh-Yassin said.

Additionally, she said the kids are not used to writing with pen and paper since the majority of their schooling revolves around the laptops.

As a result, Sheikh-Yassin said she hopes the district will make changes to the process in the future.

WTVR Yahaira Sheikh-Yassin

A Henrico Schools spokesperson said that it takes weeks to collect and update all of the devices because of the district's size.

Henrico County has the sixth largest public school system in Commonwealth, according to the district's website.

That official also said that students can request to keep their laptops and that the district works to minimize the impact by collaborating with administrators to determine the best pickup windows for students.

The spokesperson said that administrators believe the process, which has been in place since 2000, works effectively.