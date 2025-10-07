Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Henrico school bus involved in accident on Woodman Road

Provided to WTVR
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A school bus was involved in a minor accident on Woodman Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Henrico officials.

A driver sideswiped a bus carrying students from Mosby Middle School on Woodman Road near Hungary, Henrico County Public Schools told CBS 6. The bus will be allowed to continue on its route after the police department completes a report on the incident.

Henrico Police said they are still gathering information on the incident, but it does not look like anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

