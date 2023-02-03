Safety concerns, support for teachers addressed during Henrico School Board meeting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico School Board held a town hall meeting on Thursday night to hear from members of the public as they continue to work on the upcoming budget.

The meeting drew parents, teachers and other community members who divided into small groups to provide feedback to the school board.

Those in attendance shared support of the district's teachers and administrators in addition to their commitment to addressing the security of students. Others shared feedback about how they would like to see the district increase its focus on supporting multi-language learners, security efforts regarding firearms, and SROs.

The superintendent addressed the steps the school district is taking to address recent safety incidents.

“We are, and I shared in a community announcement, continuing to look at layers. We are never complacent with school safety. We are always examining through our audit process, all of our procedures, our infrastructure, our tools,” said Henrico Schools' Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell

The board said they encourage members of the school community to continue to provide feedback by reaching out to them directly or by speaking during public comment at meetings.