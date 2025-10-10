Henrico School Board removes parts of redistricting plan after capacity concerns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County's School Board decided to remove portions of the Quioccasin Middle School rezoning changes from its proposed redistricting plan during Thursday's work session, which spent over an hour discussing the topic.

The decision came after the board received a presentation on enrollment data showing how the proposed redistricting scenarios would impact school capacity. The data revealed that the potential changes would push Tuckahoe Middle School over its functional capacity to 104%.

"We saw that clearly, one of the proposals [is] not viable with this year's capacity numbers as we aren't going to put a school intentionally over 100%," said School Board Chair Marcie Shea.

Shea suggested removing sections one and two of the Quioccasin plan to prevent schools from exceeding capacity limits.

"I asked the board to remove two sections of that proposal in order to not put our schools over 100% you know, that's not something as a board we want to do. So we removed two sections of that because it just is no longer a viable solution," Shea said.

The changes primarily affect students attending both Quioccasin and Tuckahoe Middle Schools. The original plan would have moved the Maybeury Elementary School community from Tuckahoe Middle to Quioccasin Middle, a change that concerned parents CBS 6 spoke with.

Shea acknowledged the board is considering community feedback alongside enrollment data as they work to finalize a redistricting plan for a December vote.

"We're listening to all of our community members. We certainly had very vocal opposition to it. We also had community members who supported it and have wanted to see those feeder patterns resolved," Shea said. "We'll continue to look at feeder patterns. And how can we be creative with programming or our CIP, which is our construction projects that are coming up."

The next public hearing for the redistricting plan will be at the October 23 School Board meeting.

