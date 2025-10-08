Henrico parents give feedback on school redistricting plans at community meeting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County parents and community members gathered Tuesday night to share their thoughts on a controversial school redistricting proposal that could affect 11 schools in the district.

The Henrico County School Board is considering boundary changes designed to address transportation challenges, plan for future growth, balance enrollment numbers, and improve feeder patterns from elementary to middle and high school levels.

During the community meeting, participants were divided into group work sessions where they could provide feedback directly to school board members. The sessions concluded with an opportunity for face-to-face discussions between community members and board officials.

The redistricting proposal has generated mixed reactions from parents since it was first introduced last month. Some families support the changes, while others have expressed strong opposition to moving their children to different schools.

"I'm worries about being able to retain good teachers and having sufficient support for teachers," said a parent at the meeting. "And I'm concerned about parents being concerned with their kids' education and making a decision to leave Tuckahoe Middle School and leave Henrico County Schools if this proposal continues."

"I'm in favor of helping Quioccasin Middle School by sending more students there, diversifying the mix of students that attend Quioccasin," said another parent.

The school board will continue holding meetings to gather community input before making a final decision. A vote on the redistricting boundaries is scheduled for December 18.

