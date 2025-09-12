Proposed Henrico County Public Schools redistricting would change boundaries of 16 schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board is considering a proposal that would change the attendance boundaries of five elementary schools, five middle schools, and six high schools in the division.

Following a school board directive, Henrico Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell and her staff brought forth the proposal at a meeting Sept. 11. The proposal aims to balance out capacity at several schools, alleviating overcrowding, and address feeder patterns, allowing more students from the same elementary school to attend the same middle and high schools together. Click here to keep reading on Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

