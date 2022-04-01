Henrico Police mourn together, support each other after Officer Trey Sutton's death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police continue to mourn the loss of Officer Trey Sutton.

Sutton, 24, was killed after a crash Wednesday night in Henrico.

He had just graduated from the Henrico Police academy in February.

Officers who were in Sutton's graduating class came together on Friday to share memories of their friend and co-worker.

For Henrico Police Officer Matthew Cayne, Sutton's death was about more than just losing a fellow police officer.

Cayne considered Sutton his best friend.

"I love him and I miss him," Cayne, who sometimes drove to work with Sutton, said. "We talked about everything together. We talked about our families, the ladies in our lives. How excited he was to get married in June."

Cayne joined four others officers from their class on Friday as a show of support during this difficult time.

"Just knowing that they're able to listen to it and understand it. It's been a real big help," Officer Chip Sturek said.

The officers called Sutton quiet and confident.

They said he checked in on people to make sure they were doing OK. He was among those in their class who helped others push through tough training.

"They would never let me quit. I couldn't stand it but they would always push me and he does support you and whenever you do," Officer Grace Crook said.

"The day of graduation, he just gave me the biggest hug and said, 'we made it,'" Officer Morteza Mahmoudi said. "That memory is going to be with me forever."

After talking, the officers spent time at the growing memorial to Sutton outside the station where he worked.

Sutton's family also showed up at the memorial on Friday.

They read some of the messages left on the cruiser.

"They're amazing people and they're proud of him," Cayne said. "And they have every right to be."

Cayne said it was a family member who inspired Sutton to join the force -- leaving behind a career as an electrician.

"His grandfather told him, when his grandfather was passing, to do what you want to do. And he always wanted to be a police officer," he said.

Cayne said that among his last memories of Sutton was talking about how much Sutton loved getting to live out that dream.

He added that it was now up to the rest of the class to live out Sutton's dream for him.

"I think all we're trying to do today and every day now is to honor him," he said. "It's something that he believed in. And we're gonna continue to do so and bear witness to everything that comes afterward."