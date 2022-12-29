Why Henrico Police opened a 'soft' interview room

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have opened a new “soft interview room” for survivors of sexual assault, in partnership with the nonprofit Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission.

The organization focuses on empowering sexual assault survivors and was created by a mother who lost her daughter to sexual assault violence.

It works to provide survivors with resources to help them through the process of finding justice, including backpacks with essential items to be given after rape kits are performed, and the creation of soft interview rooms. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

