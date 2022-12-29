Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why Henrico Police opened a 'soft' interview room

"Soft interview rooms typically include decorative pieces, weighted blankets, comforting scents, and other items," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 07:15:49-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have opened a new “soft interview room” for survivors of sexual assault, in partnership with the nonprofit Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission.

The organization focuses on empowering sexual assault survivors and was created by a mother who lost her daughter to sexual assault violence.

It works to provide survivors with resources to help them through the process of finding justice, including backpacks with essential items to be given after rape kits are performed, and the creation of soft interview rooms. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone