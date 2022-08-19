Henrico Police: 9 men reached out online to have sex with an underage teen. 8 men showed up in person.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nine men were charged following a two-day police operation into people soliciting sex from minors in Henrico.
"These individuals solicited minors online for sexual services then attempted to meet up with the juveniles at an undisclosed location in Henrico County, however, were instead met by Henrico Police," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Of the nine individuals contacted during this operation, eight showed up in person."
The following men were arrested in the operation:
Curtis Crabtree, 63, of Henrico, was charged with use of a communication device to solicit a minor
David Eric Dobrick, 36, of Chesterfield was charged with solicitation of minor for prostitution and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
Clifton Williams II, 47, of Mechanicsville, was charged with solicitation of minor for prostitution and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
Malik Shaheen Stover, 26, of Richmond, was charged with use of a communication device to solicit a minor and drug possession
John Kwaku Armah Hammond, 37, of Henrico, was charged with solicitation of minor for prostitution and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
James Markham, 57, of Henrico, was charged with solicitation of minor for prostitution and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
Antoine Reavis, 43, of Richmond, was charged with solicitation of minor for prostitution and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
Blake Dickerson, 30, of Henrico, was charged with minor for prostitution and use of a communication device to solicit a minor
Jason Cox, 37, of Henrico, was charged with use of a communication device to solicit a minor
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.