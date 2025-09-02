Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Henrico police asking for public's help to identify man, who is nonverbal, reunite him with caregivers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police in Henrico are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is nonverbal.

Police say they found the man when they were called to a business in the 5100 block of Nine Mile Road at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday. He was not able to identify himself so that officers could reunite him with his caregivers.

The man is about 30 years old and has brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

