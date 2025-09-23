Henrico police officer arrested for DWI in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico police officer was arrested for driving while intoxicated in New Kent County.

According to Chief Deputy Joe McLaughin with the New Kent County Sheriff's Office, the arrest happened overnight Saturday into Sunday when a 911 call came in for a car in a ditch at Airport and Terminal roads.

The caller told 911 that the driver "may be intoxicated," the sheriff's office said.

When a deputy arrived on scene, they found a car in a ditch with no major damage.

The driver, identified as Shannon Marshall, was given a field sobriety test and the deputy determined she was driving while intoxicated.

Marshall was arrested and taken to jail. She is now out on bond, according to McLaughin.

CBS 6 received the following statement from Henrico Police:

"Henrico Police is aware of an investigation by the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office involving a Henrico County Police Officer. Officer Shannon Marshall has been employed by Henrico County since October 2021, starting as a 911 Dispatcher and a Police Officer as of February 2024. Officer Marshall is currently on paid administrative leave. The Police Division’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting a separate and independent investigation into the alleged offense."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

