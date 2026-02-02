The 2 places Henrico suggests you gather to witness the Buddhist monks Walk for Peace

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — As the Buddhist monks' Walk for Peace travels through Henrico County on Tuesday, Henrico police has advice for anyone hoping to see the monks.

The monks are scheduled to enter Henrico sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m via Route 1/Brook Road

Traffic delays are expected along Brook Road at the county/city line (Azalea Ave), up to Mountain Road, Woodman Road (including the extension) and Magnolia Ridge Drive

Those interested in welcoming the group are encouraged to gather along Brook Road between Azalea Avenue and Mountain Road or near Magnolia Ridge Drive and Brook Road

Mountain Road at Greenwood Road and Woodman Road from the roundabout to Magnolia Ridge Drive will be shut down for a period of time as the group travels in this area.

Police ask spectators:



Follow all instructions from law enforcement

Not cross busy roads in front of vehicles

Avoid obstructing traffic

Be mindful of the icy snowbanks

Do not park illegally or block any driveways to homes or businesses

Respect the monks’ space: please do not approach, touch, or follow them

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

