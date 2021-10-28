Henrico Police investigate fatal crash, urge drivers to slow down

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 21-year-old is dead following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

On Wednesday around 8 p.m., Emergency Communications received reports that motorcycles were driving recklessly and doing wheelies along Parham Road.

At Derbyshire Road, officers saw the suspected riders but didn't see any violations.

The motorcycles then turned right onto Patterson Avenue to go towards Richmond City.

The officer continued to monitor the motorcycles. As the motorcycles were traveling on Patterson Avenue, the motorcycles accelerated rapidly.

Just after 8 p.m., another person called 911, advising there was a crash involving a motorcycle.

The preliminary investigation found that an SUV was traveling west on Patterson Avenue and making a left turn onto Ridge Top Road. The motorcycle rider was traveling east when the collision occurred, striking the car's front and losing control.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and the motorcycle came to a stop after crashing into a nearby fence. The operator of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Paul Thomas King, of Powhatan, was transported to a nearby hospital and later died.

"Everyone should be responsible for their actions, whether on foot, bicycle, or motor vehicle. Follow the rules of the road; slow down," says Lieutenant Matt Pecka.

If you witness reckless driving, you may alert your local law enforcement agency. Henrico Police report that this is the fourth fatal crash to happen in the month of October.