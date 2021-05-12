Henrico Police identify 2 adults found dead in apartment, investigation ongoing

HENRICO, Va. -- Henrico Police have released the identities of the two adults found dead in an apartment on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, the Henrico Fire Division was dispatched to the 3000 block of Quarter Creek Lane just after 6:00 p.m. after residents reported water flooding their apartments. As firefighters entered the apartment, they found two deceased individuals.

Henrico Police were dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident. At this time, police are still classifying this as a death investigation of two adults. The two victims knew one another.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Aureon R. Evans of Richmond and 19- year- old Antoine M. Hill, Jr., of Henrico County.

Detectives are asking those who may have heard or seen anything to contact Detective R. Egan at (804) 501-4878. Community members who want to remain anonymous may submit tips on a smartphone or tablet device by visiting p3tips.com or calling Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000. You may also text CRIMES (274637) keyword ITip followed by the tip.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.