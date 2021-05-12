2 adults found dead in Henrico apartment

HENRICO, Va. -- Two adults were found dead in their Henrico apartment on Tuesday night, according to police.

Just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, downstairs tenants at an apartment in the 3000 block of Quarter Creek Lane called 911 to report that water was flowing from an upstairs unit. The fire department was dispatched to the apartment where they found two bodies and then notified police.

Police have secured the scene and are going through a death investigation.

Any residents who may have seen or heard anything in connection with the deaths are asked to contact Henrico Police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.