Henrico Police determine 'no criminal intent' in 7-Eleven incident

Henrico Police respond to the 7-Eleven on N. Ridge Road in Tuckahoe.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Feb 28, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation into an incident Friday afternoon at a West End 7-Eleven revealed no crime took place at the N. Ridge Road store.

A clerk alerted Henrico Police when someone came into the store acting oddly, according to Henrico Police.

The clerk was concerned a robbery was about to take place.

Police responded to the Tuckahoe Shopping Center and detained the man for questioning.

It was later determined there was no criminal intent, but the man was experiencing a mental health issue.

No one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

