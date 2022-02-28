Henrico Police determine 'no criminal intent' in 7-Eleven incident

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation into an incident Friday afternoon at a West End 7-Eleven revealed no crime took place at the N. Ridge Road store.

A clerk alerted Henrico Police when someone came into the store acting oddly, according to Henrico Police.

The clerk was concerned a robbery was about to take place.

Police responded to the Tuckahoe Shopping Center and detained the man for questioning.

It was later determined there was no criminal intent, but the man was experiencing a mental health issue.

No one was injured in the incident.

