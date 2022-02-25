Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Henrico Police respond to 7-Eleven in Tuckahoe

Untitled design (4).png
WTVR
Henrico Police respond to the 7-Eleven on N. Ridge Road in Tuckahoe.
Untitled design (4).png
Posted at 4:40 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 17:27:21-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One man was detained for questioning after Henrico Police have responded to a report of a robbery along the 400 block of N. Ridge Road in Tuckahoe.

The man walked into the 7-Eleven at the Tuckahoe Shopping Center, at N. Ridge Road and Forest Avenue, and had an interaction with the clerk, police told Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The clerk told police she felt like it was a robbery and hit the silent alarm.

Police responded to investigate. That investigation remains ongoing. No one was injured and no weapons were found.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers