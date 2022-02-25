Henrico Police respond to 7-Eleven in Tuckahoe

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One man was detained for questioning after Henrico Police have responded to a report of a robbery along the 400 block of N. Ridge Road in Tuckahoe.

The man walked into the 7-Eleven at the Tuckahoe Shopping Center, at N. Ridge Road and Forest Avenue, and had an interaction with the clerk, police told Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The clerk told police she felt like it was a robbery and hit the silent alarm.

Police responded to investigate. That investigation remains ongoing. No one was injured and no weapons were found.

