Henrico officers deliver Thanksgiving meal boxes to 500 families

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police officers in Henrico County are making sure needy families have a meal to share with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.

The Henrico County Police Athletic League's 16th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway saw holiday meal boxes delivered to nearly 500 pre-selected families Saturday.

“It’s all about giving back,” Kenneth L. Ragland, a retired sergeant with Henrico Police, previously said. “The Henrico PAL program is all about kids, cops and communities. And this is our opportunity to demonstrate to the community that police officers care about their well-being.”

The league, which has given away more than 3,500 turkeys since 2007, also offers year-round sports programs, after-school education programs and summer camps.

