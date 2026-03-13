Henrico police swarm S. Airport Drive near Interstate 64; roads closed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All northbound and southbound lanes of S. Airport Drive are closed between Audubon Drive and Nine Mile Road in Henrico County as police respond to a mental health-related call near Interstate 64.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Audubon Drive between S. Airport Drive and Oakley's Lane is also closed. On and off ramps of I-64 at S. Airport Drive are closed as well.

The closures are expected to impact the morning commute. Detours are in place, and drivers are asked to use Williamsburg Road (Route 60) or Nine Mile Road to travel around the affected area.

More details will be released when available.



This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.