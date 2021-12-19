Henrico officers take 25 students on holiday shopping spree: 'See them smile'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The Henrico Police Athletic League teamed up with Walmart Saturday to give 25 deserving kids a shopping spree for the first ever Henrico PAL Kids and Cops Holiday Shop.

Each child and their families were partnered with an officer and given $100 to spend on whatever their hearts desired.

Henrico Police Athletic League Kids and Cops Holiday Shop 2021

“Being able to get some of the things they had wanted, but were not able to either get yet or afford and now being afford,” Sgt. Michelle Sheehan said. “You should see them smile and the joy on their face.”

The children who took part were recommended by officers and school counselors.

