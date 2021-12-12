The touching reason these Henrico, New Kent officers took 125 kids on a shopping spree

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Area law enforcement officers came together to make sure some children have what they need for the holidays at the Henrico Fraternal Order of Police's annual Cops and Kids Christmas Program.

Officers with Henrico Police and deputies with the New Kent Sheriff’s Office joined 125 kids at the Sandston Moose Lodge Saturday morning.

After breakfast, the kids and officers headed to Walmart on Nine Mile Road to shop for clothes, toys and other essentials.

“Each child that is selected to participate will get $200 to have a Christmas,” Lt. Sung Jung with Henrico Police said. “They may not have had a Christmas opportunity because of their financial situation or whatever is happening in their home.”

Half of the money is earmarked for clothing and other essentials while the remaining money can be used for gifts like toys, games and books of their choosing.

But organizers noted that children were not allowed to buy toy guns, mature-rated movies or video games.

The children were recommended by their school counselors from Henrico and New Kent schools.