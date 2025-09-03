What will Henrico do to address overcrowded schools?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell will present the Henrico School Board with several proposed solutions Sept. 11 to tackle capacity issues throughout the division.

The proposals could include shifting the attendance boundaries of certain schools or changing enrollment numbers at some specialty centers and school-specific programs, or a combination of both measures. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.