Police ID motorcyclist killed in Henrico crash; charges announced against SUV driver

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Wednesday morning and announced charges against the driver of the SUV involved in the wreck.

The crash happened in the 4600 block of Carolina Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. Thursday afternoon, police identified him as Bruce Scott Meade, 53, of Henrico.

"The preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Meade was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Carolina Avenue when the driver of a Hyundai Vera Cruz, traveling northbound, crossed into the southbound lane. Mr. Meade collided with the Hyundai, throwing him from the motorcycle. The Hyundai ran off the left side of the roadway, hitting several trees before coming to a stop," police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Garnique Asianett Rodriguez, 21, of Henrico, has been charged with DWI.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Crash Team Investigator L.C. Jones at 804-501-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Bruce Meade to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

