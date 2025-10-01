Deadly motorcycle crash closes Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Carolina Avenue in Henrico County.

Police are investigating the fatal Wednesday morning collision in the 4600 block of Carolina Avenue.

Carolina Avenue is shut down between the 4400 block and the intersection with Richmond Henrico Turnpike and Azalea Avenue while police investigate.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. Police have not released additional details about the crash or the victim's identity.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.