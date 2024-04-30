Watch Now
Henrico Police identify moped rider killed in crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 13:05:12-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico Police have now identified the rider of a moped that was killed in a crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike Monday afternoon. Police say the victim has been identified as Maurice Green, a 59-year-old from Henrico County.

Police say that Monday at 3:19 p.m. they were called to Mechanicsville Turnpike near the Hanover County line for a reported crash between a moped and a vehicle. The moped rider, Green, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico officials say that their investigation so far indicates, "... Mr. Green abruptly stopped or was slowing quickly in the middle lane on Mechanicsville Turnpike (eastbound) when he was struck by another vehicle unable to avoid him."

The driver of the other vehicle did stay on the scene of the crash. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

