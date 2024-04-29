Man riding moped killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man on a moped was killed in a Monday afternoon crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike at the Henrico-Hanover County line, according to Henrico Police.

"At approximately 3:19 p.m., Henrico Police were called to the scene for a reported crash between a moped and a vehicle. The adult male moped driver was pronounced deceased at the scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson shared.

Police closed eastbound Mechanicsville Turnpike (Route 360) past Springdale Road to investigate the crash. Police expected the road to remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.