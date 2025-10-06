Why some Henrico parents oppose plan for kids to switch middle schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — At the Henrico School Board’s second town hall about proposed redistricting Sept. 30, about 60 parents – a much smaller crowd than the previous town hall, but just as passionate – gathered at Highland Springs High School to discuss the controversial proposal.

While the first town hall saw heightened security, with each school board member escorted by a uniformed officer, Tuesday’s meeting included only a few school security officers monitoring the hallways, a change that was due to the smaller attendance, said school board chair Marice Shea (Tuckahoe District).

But many parents still had the same plea: remove the redistricting scenario that would shift more than 800 students between Quioccasin, Tuckahoe, and Pocahontas middle schools.

Many Tuckahoe Middle parents, and elementary school parents who are currently zoned for Tuckahoe, are vehemently opposed to the redistricting of 330 students from Tuckahoe to Quioccasin, with parents saying that petitions against the proposal have gathered almost 1,000 signatures. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.