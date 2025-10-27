Henrico leaf collection program starts in November with free and paid options available

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County's annual leaf-collection services for residents will start again in November.

A news release from the county said residents will have free and paid options available for their use.

Free collection of bagged leaves will start on Monday, Nov. 10 and run through Sunday, Feb. 8.

Crews will work in five zones on a weekly basis. Each zone will be collected twice over the course of the program. Residents outside of the zones can order their bagged leaves to be picked up for free by calling 804-727-8779.

"Residents are encouraged to place bagged leaves at the curb or road’s edge by 7 a.m. Monday of their collection week. Bags should be free of trash and debris and must be accessible from the street, as crews are not authorized to enter private property. There is no limit on the number of bags that residents can place curbside for pickup."

As a paid option, Henrico has contracted with Really Clean Streets for vacuum leaf pickup.

Starting Monday, residents can schedule their vacuum leaf pickup by clicking here. Collection will begin the week of Nov. 3.

"RCS will pick up leaves beginning the following week for orders placed by 3 p.m. the preceding Friday. Cost for this service is $30 and must be paid by credit card at the time of scheduling. Vacuum leaf collection will continue through April 3, with final orders taken on March 27."

Residents using vacuum leaf collection should have loose leaves placed curbside by Sunday evening before their scheduled pickup week. Leaves must be free of trash and debris and be accessible from the street. Orders will not be refunded if leaves are not ready when RCS arrives.

The county encourages residents to avoid placing bags or loose leaves in traffic lanes, parking spaces, storm trains or ditches.

"In addition to creating a potential traffic hazard, misplaced leaves can block drainage and contribute to stormwater pollution."

Residents can also use the county's public use areas at 2075 Charles City Road and 10600 Fords Country Lane for leaf disposal. Bagged leaves will be accepted at those locations for free from Nov. 10 through Feb 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding certain holidays.

