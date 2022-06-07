Henrico leaders discuss gun violence leading to student deaths

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Just hours after police detained two Henrico middle school students on gun possession charges, County Manager John Vithoulkas began a town hall to address the increase of youth violence in schools. Vithoulkas started the meeting at Henrico High School by remembering Henrico County Public Schools students who have died during the past two years from gun violence: Lucia Bremer, Diamond Brown-Mosby, Jaheim Dickerson, Thomas James Hendricks, Latifah Hudnall and Vinshaun Johnson. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 08:27:16-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.