Henrico to host charrette to seek community input about Lakeside's future

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico County will host a design charrette for the Lakeside area Aug. 25-28 to gather ideas and input from community members for a new vision of the corridor.

Beginning on Monday, participants will hear from the Henrico Planning Department’s project team about the general direction of the study and will be able to give feedback and ideas directly to the designers. On Thursday, the charrette will conclude with the team offering proposed ideas for the future of the study area. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Henrico County

