Henrico County man indicted on manslaughter charge in death of his father

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of his father, according to court documents obtained by CBS 6.

Jefin Jose, 22, has been indicted in the death of his father, Yohannan Jose, court documents show.

Court documents say a witness saw Jefin Jose push his father during an argument on Nov. 29, 2025.

Yohannan Jose required brain surgery as a result of the incident and later died.

Jefin Jose was a teacher and VCU graduate, according to court documents.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

