Henrico homicides drop 90% in 2025: Police Chief explains strategy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Division of Police has had a “phenomenal year” in 2025, according to Chief Eric English, with the county seeing a 90.4% decline in homicides and a 12% reduction in total crime since 2024. As of Nov. 20, Henrico has only seen two homicides this year, a significant drop from the 22 homicides that occurred last year, English said during the Nov. 20 “2025 State of the County” address at the Henrico Sports and Events Center.

Police reported one homicide in the Fairfield District and one in the Varina District.

English credits the decline to Henrico Police focusing on certain pockets of the county that see more violent crime, such as St. Luke’s Apartments and Newbridge Village. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.