Families of murdered loved ones gather at annual Henrico homicide vigil

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police say 24 people have died from homicides so far in 2023.

The Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Victim Witness Services hosted their annual homicide vigil to honor those 24 people, as well as those in previous years who were victims of homicide.

This county lit up a tree at the Henrico County Complex to honor the victims. Families filled it with ornaments to honor their loved ones who died.

Meredith Bremer spoke to the families who have lost loved ones.

It is a grief she knows all too well, as her 13-year-old daughter Lucia, was murdered while walking home from school in 2021.

She read the lyrics of a song written about the pain the community went through following her daughter's death.

"The work of grieving does not end even if justice is served," she shared.

She was joined by another mother who also knows the pain of mourning a child who was murdered.

Rosanne Fletcher’s daughter Sara Pierce was killed during a domestic violence incident in 2021.

“Sara was 30 years old when she was ripped away from us and her three little children. We were crippled with grief. That is the only way I can explain it," she shared.

Fletcher said that the family members who gathered Tuesday evening share an unbreakable bond. A bond she hopes will give each other more strength to continue to survive.

She told the crowd that they were stronger than they knew, and told them to look around and know that they are all family.

“Be inspired to wake up each day and live for your loved one, keeping your memory of your loved one alive," she added.

Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor also gave remarks at the vigil, sharing how they will work until justice is served.

If you have lost a loved one to homicide and need support, you can contact the county's Victim Witness Program at 804-501-1680.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!