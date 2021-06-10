Henrico homicide suspect found dead in Hampton hotel room

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One of the suspects in the death of a Henrico woman was found dead inside a Hampton hotel room on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 9:26 a.m., Henrico County investigators and the United States Marshall's Taskforce responded to the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive in reference to a wanted man who was inside a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn.

The Hampton SWAT Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and tried to safely take the suspect into custody as officials learned that the suspect was barricaded in the room and armed with a weapon.

Hampton SWAT members entered the hotel room to find the male suspect deceased. The subject has been identified as Christopher Leon White, Jr., a 25-year-old Richmond man.

White, Jr. was wanted in connection to the homicide that occurred in Henrico County on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Chardonnay Nicole Gunn of Henrico was found dead by police who were performing a wellness check at her townhome.

23-year-old Bronte Elise Adams of Richmond was identified as an additional suspect. Adams was arrested in Hampton and transported to a local jail.