Police 'collecting evidence' after woman's body found in Henrico townhome

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway after police discovered a woman's body in her townhome not far from the White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico County Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Demaree Court, in the Townhomes of Oakleys, just before 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check, according to Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police.

When officers entered the home, they found the body of 26-year-old Chardonnay Nicole Gunn of Henrico.

"Henrico Police remain on scene collecting evidence alongside the State Medical Examiner’s Office," Pecka said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581. Those in the community with information who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.