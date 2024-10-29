Henrico heroes are helping kids by showing their mustaches: 'Please support us'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Fire has teamed up with Henrico CASA for the annual Mustaches 4 Kids Richmond campaign.

This is the third year the two groups have come together to support CASA's mission of helping kids who've experienced abuse or neglect and are navigating their way through the court system.

“It's really special because we have a couple of firefighters that also serve on CASA, and so having that connection to them through that, knowing that it's going to help them do a better job and access more kids, that's pretty moving," Henrico Fire Chief Jackson Baynard said.

"We so appreciate their support," Kristin Blalock, community engagement coordinator for Henrico CASA, added. "We feel like we're picking up where they left off."

Blalock said the Mustaches for Kids campaign is a breath of fresh air to her team and firefighters, as they work with families in crisis daily.

"It's really less about the mustaches and more about having a big heart," she said. "We have people grow real mustaches, but we also have people sport sticker stashes and use filters to add mustaches.”

Why Henrico CASA needs 30 or more volunteers right now to help children in need

Henrico’s 50 firefighters who are part of the campaign take it seriously.

In fact, one firefighter raised more than $8,000 on his own last year.

"There's some big mustaches out there, and there's some not-so-big mustaches out there," said firefighter William Boger. "I guess we could give an award for the worst one too, or we could give one for the best one. You never know."

As these mustaches grow over the next month, Henrico Fire and CASA hope so does the awareness about the work they do to help kids in need.

"Please support us," said Baynard. "Know it's all going to a great cause and something that we're pretty passionate about."

The team Henrico Heroes needs your help to reach their goal of raising $65,000. That money will help them provide support for 50 children for a year. You can make donations in support of your favorite staches here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok